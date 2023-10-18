Boucher recorded three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 13 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 106-102 preseason win over the Bulls.

Boucher continues to draw starts with Jakob Poeltl (illness) sidelined, a sign that he's slated to be the top frontcourt reserve during the regular season. Boucher showed off his defensive prowess in his limited action but was also a little too aggressive at times. Boucher has an extremely unique skill set, but it remains to be seen if he can handle more than 20 minutes per game and remain effective.