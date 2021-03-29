Boucher had 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and one block in Sunday night's loss to the Trail Blazers.
Boucher came off the bench behind Aron Baynes, but he vastly outpaced the veteran, notching his first double-double since Feb. 10. The Oregon product added one block in his 24 minutes, giving him at least one swat in nine of his last 10 games.
