Boucher recorded 25 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 30 minutes during the 111-108 win over Charlotte on Thursday.

Boucher went above and beyond in the win Thursday. The forward went 62 percent from the floor and tied his season-high in grabs. Boucher is truly stepped up his play in the past few matches and is quickly becoming the lead man of the secondary-unit in Toronto. He is certainly a viable option moving forward as he gains more minutes with his excellent play.