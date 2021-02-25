Boucher totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block in the Raptors' 116-108 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Boucher has become a key rotation player in his fourth-season, averaging a career-high 23.3 minutes per game. Due to his increased role, Boucher is averaging career-highs in every statistical category. Even though he has only started one game this season, he has been a reliable fantasy player due to his rebounding and defensive stats, and has become an elite source for blocked shots as he is currently third in the NBA.