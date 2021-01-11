Boucher scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds, six blocks and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 106-105 loss to the Warriors.

One game after dropping a 23-point double-double, Boucher followed it up with strong performance highlighted by six blocks. When Boucher has played at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals.