Boucher closed Friday's 121-108 win over the Bulls with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes.

Boucher has been limited to 10 minutes in two straight games and is trending down in fantasy basketball. Starting center Jakob Poeltl has been on fire for the Raptors, and Precious Achiuwa has been getting the bulk of the frontcourt minutes for the second unit.