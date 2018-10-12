Raptors' Chris Boucher: Helped to locker room Thursday
Boucher had to be helped to the locker room after falling to the court in Thursday's preseason action against New Orleans, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Boucher appeared to bang his head on the floor and failed to get up right away after hitting the deck hard. More news on the injury should surface after further evaluation.
