Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he hopes Boucher (hamstring) will be able to return for the Raptors' regular-season opener against the Cavaliers on Oct. 19, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Boucher missed Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Bulls due to his left hamstring strain and will be unavailable for Friday's preseason finale against Boston. While Nurse acknowledged that Boucher's status to begin the year is somewhat uncertain, the 29-year-old is at least in the mix for the regular-season opener.