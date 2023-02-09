Boucher totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 112-98 victory over the Spurs.

The 30-year-old big made an impact at both ends of the court, recording his second straight double-double and eighth of the season while delivering multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the first time all season. Boucher's been productive overall lately, averaging 12.7 points, 8.0 boards, 1.4 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 22.8 minutes a night over the last nine games while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor and 48.1 percent from three-point range, but his workload and role could decline significantly with the Raptors trading for Jakob Poeltl after Wednesday's win.