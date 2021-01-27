Boucher is averaging just 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in 23.3 minutes across the past four games.

After a strong stretch of six games where Boucher was averaging over 20 points and three blocks per game, he's come crashing back down to earth. That's partially due to the re-emergence of Aron Baynes, who has seen 17.0 minutes across the past four games and is putting up decent numbers. It's possible Boucher's workload and production will fluctuate more from here on out.