Boucher will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Raptors fans and fantasy managers alike have been clamoring for Boucher to grab hold of the center spot, but he's only made two starts in 39 appearances. Even so, the rangy big man has still managed to be plenty productive off the bench as a scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker. In his two previous starts, Boucher is averaging a modest 8.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.0 minutes.
