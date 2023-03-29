Boucher recorded eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two blocks over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 win over Miami.

Boucher played at least 22 minutes for the fourth consecutive game, a period in which he has been able to flirt with top-100 value. Jakob Poeltl was in early foul trouble, affording Boucher some extra run at the center position, something that managers shouldn't expect to see very often. While he can be used as a short-term option, Boucher should not be viewed as a must-roster asset, even in shallow leagues.