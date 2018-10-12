Boucher (head) will sign a two-way contract with the Raptors, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Boucher will be awarded the final two-way contract the Raptors and will split time this season between Toronto and its G-League affiliate, Raptors 905. This will be the second straight season that Boucher will operate under a two-way contract, as he spent most of the 2017-18 season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.