Raptors' Chris Boucher: Late scratch Friday
Boucher is a late scratch for Friday's game against Melbourne due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
There's little reason to push things in the preseason, so Boucher will sit out Friday's exhibition. His next chance to take the floor arrives Wednesday against the Nets.
