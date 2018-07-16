Boucher totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks across 23 minutes during the Raptors' 82-68 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.

The big man's performance was one of his best of summer league play, as he made his final case for a training camp invite. Boucher particularly gave a good account of himself on the defensive end (3.0 blocks per game before Sunday's four-block effort) in Las Vegas, and he could conceivably carve out a role in the Raptors' frontcourt rotation if he's able to stick with the team long enough to show what he can do in preseason.