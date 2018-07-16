Raptors' Chris Boucher: Leads team in scoring from bench Sunday
Boucher totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks across 23 minutes during the Raptors' 82-68 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.
The big man's performance was one of his best of summer league play, as he made his final case for a training camp invite. Boucher particularly gave a good account of himself on the defensive end (3.0 blocks per game before Sunday's four-block effort) in Las Vegas, and he could conceivably carve out a role in the Raptors' frontcourt rotation if he's able to stick with the team long enough to show what he can do in preseason.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...