Raptors' Chris Boucher: Leads team in scoring
Boucher totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one steal and an assist across 28 minutes in the Raptors' 85-73 win over the Knicks on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Boucher led the Raptors in scoring on Tuesday and added some quality numbers across the board for a big final stat line. He was serviceable in his brief appearances with Toronto last season, and he'll enter 2019-20 behind Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka on the depth chart.
