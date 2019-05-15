The Raptors list Boucher (back) as probable Wednesday for Game 1 of the team's Eastern Conference Finals series with the Bucks.

Though Boucher has seemingly moved past the back issue that kept him unavailable for much of the Raptors' seven-game second-round series with Philadelphia, he's not a lock to be active Wednesday. Boucher has yet to make a postseason appearance and isn't a fixture in coach Nick Nurse's rotation even when healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...