The Raptors list Boucher (back) as probable Wednesday for Game 1 of the team's Eastern Conference Finals series with the Bucks.

Though Boucher has seemingly moved past the back issue that kept him unavailable for much of the Raptors' seven-game second-round series with Philadelphia, he's not a lock to be active Wednesday. Boucher has yet to make a postseason appearance and isn't a fixture in coach Nick Nurse's rotation even when healthy.