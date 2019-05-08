Raptors' Chris Boucher: Listed out for Game 6
Boucher (back) is listed as out for Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia.
Boucher has been battling back spasms since Game 3 of the Raptors' first-round series. Even if he ever is deemed fit to play again, Boucher is not expected to play much of a role this postseason.
