Boucher provided 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Prior to Wednesday, Boucher had failed to attempt 10-plus field goals in a contest. He launched a season-high 13 attempts Friday, while providing his most well-rounded stat line yet. Boucher is a candidate to carry his momentum into a strong contest Sunday, especially if Pascal Siakam (groin) sits.