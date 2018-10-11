Boucher (back) finished Wednesday's 87-108 win over the Nets with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one steal and one block across seven minutes.

Boucher was a late scratch Friday with back spasms, but returned to action Wednesday and didn't appear to be dealing with any lingering discomfort. Despite playing just seven minutes, Boucher made his time on the court count and knocked down a pair of three-pointers across five total shots. The 6-foot-10 big man is hoping to land one of the final few spots on the Raptors' regular-season roster, though it's unclear if he's performed well enough this preseason to do so, especially considering his limited run.