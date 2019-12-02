Raptors' Chris Boucher: Loses time to Ibaka
Boucher was limited to five minutes off the bench in Sunday's 130-110 win over the Jazz, finishing the day with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal.
Predictably, Boucher was effectively bumped out of the rotation while Serge Ibaka (ankle) returned from a 10-game absence to step back in as the primary backup to starting center Marc Gasol. With averages of 9.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 17.5 minutes during Ibaka's absence, Boucher showed he can be an effective fantasy producer when given meaningful run, but there won't be much of a pathway to consistent playing time when Toronto is at full strength in the frontcourt.
