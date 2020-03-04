Boucher finished with 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Suns.

Needless to say, the 15 boards were easily a career-high for Boucher, who managed his fourth double-double of the 2019-20 campaign. Though he's held a consistent rotational role for much of the last month, the 26-year-old's seen his minutes fluctuate on a game-to-game basis. When allowed minutes, Boucher's thriving, but his inconsistent workload makes it difficult to play him with any confidence in the majority of formats.