Raptors' Chris Boucher: Massive double-double off bench
Boucher finished with 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Suns.
Needless to say, the 15 boards were easily a career-high for Boucher, who managed his fourth double-double of the 2019-20 campaign. Though he's held a consistent rotational role for much of the last month, the 26-year-old's seen his minutes fluctuate on a game-to-game basis. When allowed minutes, Boucher's thriving, but his inconsistent workload makes it difficult to play him with any confidence in the majority of formats.
