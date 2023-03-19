Boucher finished Saturday's 122-107 victory over the Timberwolves with five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 19 minutes.

Boucher continues to see a decreased role after the addition of Jakob Poeltl and hasn't played more than 20 minutes since Feb. 25. Over his last 10 games, the undrafted product out of Oregon has averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 14.8 minutes.