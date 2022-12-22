Boucher recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 win over the Knicks.

Boucher posted double-doubles off the bench in his last two appearances, but he was held in check while playing just 13 minutes during Wednesday's victory. While it was encouraging to see the 29-year-old's upside recently, his performance against the Knicks was a reminder that he's still a somewhat inconsistent fantasy option.