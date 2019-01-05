Raptors' Chris Boucher: Misses Friday
Boucher (shoulder) did not play in Friday's contest against Westchester.
Boucher was able to play the game prior, so this could be simply a maintenance-related move for the two-way player. Look for him to receive his usual allotment of minutes when he eventually returns to the court.
