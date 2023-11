Boucher accumulated nine points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to Milwaukee.

Boucher was one rebound and one point shy of notching his first double-double of the season Wednesday. Boucher continues to be one of Toronto's first options off the bench in the frontcourt. The 30-year-old forward is averaging 7.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16.6 minutes across nine games so far in 2023-24.