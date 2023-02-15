Boucher had 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 win over the Magic.

Boucher did just enough to remain relevant in the win, continuing what has been a productive stretch over the past two weeks. During that time he has been a top-50 player, averaging 12.7 points to go with 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Looking ahead, while it is likely he remains in the rotation, he could very well go back to a 15-minute role on most nights. As we have seen already this season, that is not enough to warrant holding him in standard nine-category leagues.