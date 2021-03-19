Boucher will move back to the bench for Friday's game against the Jazz, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Boucher moved into the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 29 minutes. But with OG Anunoby returning to action, the Raptors will revert back to their previous alignment with Pascal Siakam at center. Boucher's role could take a slight hit, but he still has plenty of upside in DFS contests.