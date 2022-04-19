Boucher contributed 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), eight rebounds and two blocks in Monday's 112-97 loss to Philadelphia.

After averaging 10.9 points per game on 41.6 shooting from the field over his last 10 contests, Boucher was extremely efficient off the bench on both sides of the ball. The Oregon product saw his playtime double from Game 1 as rookie forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) was ruled out of Game 2.