Boucher contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Boucher filled up the stat sheet even in limited minutes and has combined for 15 blocks across his last nine appearances. With that being said, on most nights Boucher is still receiving fairly modest minute totals even though the team has been missing two front court starters in Pascal Siakam (groin) and Marc Gasol (hamstring).