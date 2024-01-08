Boucher recorded 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 victory over the Warriors.

Boucher has had relatively limited production off the bench for most of the year, but he's come within one rebound of a double-double in his last two appearances. He was perfect from the floor Sunday, although it's worth noting that both of his recent strong performances came in games where the score was lopsided after the first half. Across his last eight appearances, Boucher has averaged 7.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.