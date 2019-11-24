Raptors' Chris Boucher: Nears double-double off bench
Boucher supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds across 15 minutes in Saturday's win over Atlanta.
Although Boucher narrowly missed out on a third-straight double-double, he provided another energy-heavy boost off the bench. The third-year center's excelled over the past eight games as he's thrived in the minutes created by Serge Ibaka's (ankle) absence. With Ibaka potentially returning at some point this week, it's unclear how much value Boucher will have long-term, though his strong play could easily lead to an expanded role.
