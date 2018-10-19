Raptors' Chris Boucher: Not listed on injury report
Boucher (head) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Celtics.
Boucher failed to play in the season opener Wednesday even after passing through the league's concussion protocol, so it's unclear if he was inactive or still nursing an injury. He wasn't listed on the NBA's injury report prior to Friday's contest, meaning he's healthy enough to go if necessary.
