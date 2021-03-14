Boucher (lips) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Boucher had to get three stitches in his lip following Saturday's loss to Charlotte, but he's not going to have to miss any time in connection with the issue. Boucher should continue to have an increased role with numerous players in the league's health and safety protocols.
