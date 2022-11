Boucher (illness) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

After one missed game, Boucher will be back Wednesday. He's played well over his past four appearances, averaging 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes. He should continue seeing elevated usage for as long as Pascal Siakam (adductor) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle) remain out.