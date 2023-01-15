Boucher finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Saturday's 114-103 loss to the Hawks.

Boucher's playing time remains highly volatile from game to game, but he's at least regained a foothold in the rotation under head coach Nick Nurse after he appeared to be on his way out of the Raptors' second unit in late December. The 30-year-old is typically a strong statistical performer on a per-minute basis, and even if upside isn't especially high while Toronto has all its key frontcourt pieces available, Boucher could still make for a strong short-term streaming option with the Raptors set to begin a five-game week Monday in New York against the Knicks.