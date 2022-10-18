Despite a report suggesting Boucher (hamstring) was questionable for the opener, he is officially listed as doubtful for the tilt, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Boucher reportedly seemed to be in an okay spot to suit up after taking part in practice Monday, but his doubtful designation on the injury report tells a different story. Unless he receives an upgrade later, the big man will presumably miss the opener.
