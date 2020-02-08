Raptors' Chris Boucher: Only eight minutes in victory
Boucher finished with just three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block in eight minutes during Friday's 115-106 victory over Indiana.
Boucher barely saw the court Friday, continuing to disappoint those who picked him up in competitive leagues. Despite Marc Gasol (hamstring) remaining on the sidelines, Boucher has seen his role disappear over the past couple of games. He possesses a nice fantasy game but the deficiencies are forcing the Raptors to go in another direction in most games. He can be left on the wire barring any major shakeups.
