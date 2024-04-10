Boucher (knee) will not play against the Nets on Wednesday, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
No surprise here, as Boucher is considered out indefinitely after suffering a partial MCL tear in his right knee in early March.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Out indefinitely•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Sustains MCL damage to knee•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Out against Denver•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Dealing with bruised knee•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Logs 16 points from bench•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Good to go against Golden State•