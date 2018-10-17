Raptors' Chris Boucher: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers
Boucher (head) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers.
Boucher reportedly passed through the league's concussion protocol, so there's a decent chance he's simply a healthy inactive Wednesday. Either way, his Raptors debut will have to wait and he won't be a fantasy contributor considering he's on a two-way contract and likely to see a ton of work in the G-League.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Lands two-way contract•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Passes through concussion protocol•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Helped to locker room Thursday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Logs seven minutes in return•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Late scratch Friday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Signs camp deal with Toronto•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...