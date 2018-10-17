Boucher (head) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers.

Boucher reportedly passed through the league's concussion protocol, so there's a decent chance he's simply a healthy inactive Wednesday. Either way, his Raptors debut will have to wait and he won't be a fantasy contributor considering he's on a two-way contract and likely to see a ton of work in the G-League.

More News
Our Latest Stories