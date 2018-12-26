Raptors' Chris Boucher: Out with ankle injury
Boucher is out due to an ankle injury Wednesday against the Heat, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Boucher has emerged from the Raptors' previous game with an ankle injury, which will prevent him from seeing the court against Miami. While he's out, Greg Monroe could see a few more minutes.
