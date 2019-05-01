Boucher (back) will not play during Thursday's Game 3 against Philadelphia, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Boucher has yet to appear in a postseason game as he continues to deal with back spasms. That said, he likely wouldn't see time even if he was healthy, as Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka have the center position locked down.

