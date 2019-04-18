Boucher is out for Friday's Game 3 against the Magic due to back spasms, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Boucher hasn't played in the playoff so far, so this news shouldn't affect things for the Raptors. His next chance to take the floor arrives during Sunday's Game 4.

