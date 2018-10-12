Raptors' Chris Boucher: Passes through concussion protocol
Boucher will not have to remain in concussion protocol after hitting his head on the court during Thursday's preseason game against New Orleans, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Boucher was helped to the locker room after falling hard to the court in Thursday's exhibition, but it's good news that he avoided a concussion. He'll continue to be observed over the next few days but will likely be good to go for the regular-season opener Wednesday against Cleveland.
