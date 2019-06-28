Raptors' Chris Boucher: Playing in summer league
Boucher will play for the Raptors during summer league, Steven Loung of SportsNet reports.
Boucher spent most of last season in the G League, but still managed to appear in 28 games for the Raptors. Across 168 total minutes, he racked up 93 points, 56 rebounds, 24 blocks, six steals and two assists.
