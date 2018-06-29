Raptors' Chris Boucher: Playing with Toronto in summer league
Boucher will play with the Raptors' summer league team, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Boucher was released by the Warriors last week after spending most of last season in the G League. He averaged 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while in Santa Cruz and remains an intriguing NBA prospect, especially on the defensive end.
