Raptors' Chris Boucher: Plays in last five games
Boucher has tallied at least four minutes played in his last five games for Toronto.
The 26-year-old's role has not changed from last season, operating as a reserve center under coach Nick Nurse. Unless Marc Gasol or Serge Ibaka are sidelined, Boucher will likely only see a handful of minutes off the bench, if at all.
