Boucher had 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 14 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 114-82 win over the Jazz.

Boucher led the Raptors in scoring in this preseason debut and was the only player who ended with a double-double. All signs point to Boucher competing with OG Anunoby for a starting role but even if he comes off the bench, he should see regular minutes on a nightly basis.