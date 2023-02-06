Boucher totaled 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 victory over Memphis.

Boucher has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings off the bench despite logging less than 25 minutes in all but one of those contests. This was his first double-double since Dec. 19, and while he has struggled with consistency on a game-to-game basis, he is making the most of his limited playing time. Boucher is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds across 21.6 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.