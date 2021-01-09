Boucher registered 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal across 29 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Kings.

Boucher has been Toronto's biggest offensive threat off the bench, and he showed that once again with a dominant performance -- he posted his second double-double of the year while surpassing the 20-point mark for the third time in the current campaign. Boucher remains a bit inconsistent on a game-to-game basis, but his role as a defined scoring asset off the bench for the Raptors is clear, and he should remain productive as long as he keeps seeing enough minutes.